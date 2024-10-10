© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Morning news brief

By Michel Martin,
Leila Fadel
Published October 10, 2024 at 4:41 AM EDT

Milton plows across Florida with high winds, torrential rain and tornadoes. Israeli military's ground incursion continues in southern Lebanon. Polls suggest Republicans make gains among Black voters.

