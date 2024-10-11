© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

CVS and Walgreens close stores — rethink their role in our lives

By Alina Selyukh
Published October 11, 2024 at 3:53 AM EDT

CVS and Walgreens are ailing. They're closing hundreds of stores, laying off thousands of workers and rethinking their role in our lives.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Alina Selyukh
Alina Selyukh is a business correspondent at NPR, where she follows the path of the retail and tech industries, tracking how America's biggest companies are influencing the way we spend our time, money, and energy.
See stories by Alina Selyukh
As Election Day draws closer, ensure WKAR continues to provide the in-depth coverage of races, topics, and issues important to mid-Michigan. Your gift, no matter the size, supports critical analysis and diverse perspectives you need before heading to the polls. Donate today to keep these essential stories accessible to everyone.
DONATE