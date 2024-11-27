© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Trump plans to use presidential power known as impoundment to control spending

By Franco Ordoñez
Published November 27, 2024 at 4:54 PM EST

President-elect Trump wants to roll back spending that Congress has already approved. But a 1974 law may stand in his way.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Franco Ordoñez
Franco Ordoñez is a White House Correspondent for NPR's Washington Desk. Before he came to NPR in 2019, Ordoñez covered the White House for McClatchy. He has also written about diplomatic affairs, foreign policy and immigration, and has been a correspondent in Cuba, Colombia, Mexico and Haiti.
See stories by Franco Ordoñez
Help WKAR continue delivering essential reporting and programming to mid-Michigan by making your Giving Tuesday gift. We're aiming for 300 donations by December 3rd, and each early gift will strengthen your community resource and support the programs you love. Support your community public media station today.
DONATE