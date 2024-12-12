Gen Z loves the digital compact cameras that millennials once coveted

Claire Murashima is a production assistant on Morning Edition and Up First. Before that, she worked on How I Built This, NPR's Team Atlas and Michigan Radio. She graduated from Calvin University.
