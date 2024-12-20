© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Morning news brief

By Steve Inskeep,
Michel Martin
Published December 20, 2024 at 4:21 AM EST

Federal government faces shutdown after stop-gap funding bill fails in the House, fighting rages in eastern Ukrainian city of Pokrovsk, Syria forming a new government after fall of Assad regime.

