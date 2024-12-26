© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Here's what makes a great Kwanzaa feast

By Sarah McCammon
Published December 26, 2024 at 4:34 AM EST

Happy Kwanzaa! Kenya Parham and Tonya Hopkins, speaking to NPR in 2022, dish on what makes a Kwanzaa feast.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Sarah McCammon
Sarah McCammon is a National Correspondent covering the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast for NPR. Her work focuses on political, social and cultural divides in America, including abortion and reproductive rights, and the intersections of politics and religion. She's also a frequent guest host for NPR news magazines, podcasts and special coverage.
As the year ends, your gift to WKAR is more important than ever. Donate $60 or more before December 31, and we’ll donate a WKAR Reading Kit to a child in need in our community. Your generosity not only supports our vital journalism for the upcoming year but also fosters a love for reading in young minds. Together, we can create a brighter future!
DONATE