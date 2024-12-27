Morning news brief

© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
By Sarah McCammon
Published December 27, 2024 at 4:44 AM EST

South Korea's parliament has voted to impeach the acting president, Israel strikes Yemen's capital following attacks by Houthi rebels, and Georgian protests continue in support of EU membership.

Sarah McCammon
Sarah McCammon is a National Correspondent covering the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast for NPR. Her work focuses on political, social and cultural divides in America, including abortion and reproductive rights, and the intersections of politics and religion. She's also a frequent guest host for NPR news magazines, podcasts and special coverage.
