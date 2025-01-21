Here's what to expect from President Trump's first full day back in office

Franco Ordoñez is a White House Correspondent for NPR's Washington Desk. Before he came to NPR in 2019, Ordoñez covered the White House for McClatchy. He has also written about diplomatic affairs, foreign policy and immigration, and has been a correspondent in Cuba, Colombia, Mexico and Haiti.
Kickstart 2025 with a commitment to quality journalism in mid-Michigan! Your donation to WKAR ensures trusted news and essential storytelling remain accessible to everyone. Together, we can start the new year strong—make your impact today!