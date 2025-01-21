Unusual snow in the deep South

Ari Shapiro has been one of the hosts of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine, since 2015. During his first two years on the program, listenership to All Things Considered grew at an unprecedented rate, with more people tuning in during a typical quarter-hour than any other program on the radio.
Kickstart 2025 with a commitment to quality journalism in mid-Michigan! Your donation to WKAR ensures trusted news and essential storytelling remain accessible to everyone. Together, we can start the new year strong—make your impact today!