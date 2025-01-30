Morning news brief

© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
By Michel Martin,
Steve Inskeep
Published January 30, 2025 at 4:12 AM EST

Rescuers search for survivors after midair collision in D.C. area, Trump plans to hold criminal migrants deported from U.S. at Gitmo, some pardoned Jan. 6 rioters have lengthy criminal records.

Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
