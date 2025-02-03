© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Before they lost their homes in the LA fires, many lost their insurance

By Jennifer Ludden
Published February 3, 2025 at 6:10 PM EST

Many who lost homes in the LA fires had been dropped by their insurer, and forced to use last-resort coverage. Some say it won't be nearly enough to rebuild.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Jennifer Ludden
Jennifer Ludden helps edit energy and environment stories for NPR's National Desk, working with NPR staffers and a team of public radio reporters across the country. They track the shift to clean energy, state and federal policy moves, and how people and communities are coping with the mounting impacts of climate change.
See stories by Jennifer Ludden
With new leaders shaping policies in Michigan and Washington, WKAR remains committed to providing trusted coverage of the changes that impact you. Your support keeps this vital news freely accessible to our community. Donate today to power the reliable journalism you value.
DONATE