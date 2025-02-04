© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

From Buffy to Mariah, pop culture got Ira Madison III through his teens

By Sarah Handel,
Juana SummersVincent Acovino
Published February 4, 2025 at 6:14 PM EST

NPR's Juana Summers speaks with cultural critic, TV writer and podcast host Ira Madison III about his new memoir, Pure Innocent Fun.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Sarah Handel
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Juana Summers
Juana Summers is a political correspondent for NPR covering race, justice and politics. She has covered politics since 2010 for publications including Politico, CNN and The Associated Press. She got her start in public radio at KBIA in Columbia, Mo., and also previously covered Congress for NPR.
See stories by Juana Summers
Vincent Acovino
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Vincent Acovino
With new leaders shaping policies in Michigan and Washington, WKAR remains committed to providing trusted coverage of the changes that impact you. Your support keeps this vital news freely accessible to our community. Donate today to power the reliable journalism you value.
DONATE