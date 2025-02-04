© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Morning news brief

By Steve Inskeep,
Michel Martin
Published February 4, 2025 at 3:56 AM EST

Canada and Mexico reach last-minute deals with Trump to pause tariffs, Elon Musk and his DOGE group aim to upend federal government, Trump weighing big cuts at the U.S. Department of Education.

Copyright 2025 NPR
