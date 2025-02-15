© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Is Elon Musk a threat to the MAGA base?

By Andrew Limbong,
Vincent AcovinoTinbete Ermyas
Published February 15, 2025 at 6:24 PM EST

NPR's Andrew Limbong speaks with Sohrab Ahmari, U.S. editor for the UnHerd, about his recent essay on that website entitled "Elon Musk is a danger to Trumpism."

Andrew Limbong
Andrew Limbong is a reporter for NPR's Arts Desk, where he does pieces on anything remotely related to arts or culture, from streamers looking for mental health on Twitch to Britney Spears' fight over her conservatorship. He's also covered the near collapse of the live music industry during the coronavirus pandemic. He's the host of NPR's Book of the Day podcast and a frequent host on Life Kit.
Vincent Acovino
Tinbete Ermyas
