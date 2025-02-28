© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Texas doctor addresses the region's measles outbreak

By Alejandra Marquez Janse,
Matthew CloutierAdrian FloridoPatrick Jarenwattananon
Published February 28, 2025 at 5:14 PM EST

NPR's Adrian Florido speaks with Dr. Ron Cook of Lubbock, Texas, about the measles outbreak in his state – and what the Lubbock Health Department is doing to try to control it.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Alejandra Marquez Janse
Alejandra Marquez Janse is a producer for NPR's evening news program All Things Considered. She was part of a team that traveled to Uvalde, Texas, months after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary to cover its impact on the community. She also helped script and produce NPR's first bilingual special coverage of the State of the Union – broadcast in Spanish and English.
See stories by Alejandra Marquez Janse
Matthew Cloutier
Adrian Florido
Adrian Florido is a national correspondent for NPR covering race and identity in America.
Patrick Jarenwattananon
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Patrick Jarenwattananon
This spring, power trusted journalism in mid-Michigan! Your support for WKAR fuels reliable news and in-depth storytelling that keeps our community informed. Give today to help ensure fact-based reporting remains strong—because journalism matters!
DONATE