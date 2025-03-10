Birds can change their tunes as their populations evolve, researchers find

Matthew Cloutier is a producer for TED Radio Hour. While at the show, he has focused on stories about science and the natural world, ranging from Mars rovers and failed telescope launches to exploring Antarctica's hidden life and 3D scans of the planet. He has also pitched these kinds of episodes, including "Through the looking glass" and "Migration."
