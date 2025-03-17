© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The first game of March Madness is on Tuesday. Get caught up on the brackets

By Becky Sullivan,
A Martínez
Published March 17, 2025 at 4:01 AM EDT

The brackets for the men's and women's NCAA Division I college basketball tournaments are set, and the first game of March Madness begins on Tuesday.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Becky Sullivan
Becky Sullivan has reported and produced for NPR since 2011 with a focus on hard news and breaking stories. She has been on the ground to cover natural disasters, disease outbreaks, elections and protests, delivering stories to both broadcast and digital platforms.
See stories by Becky Sullivan
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
See stories by A Martínez
This spring, power trusted journalism in mid-Michigan! Your support for WKAR fuels reliable news and in-depth storytelling that keeps our community informed. Give today to help ensure fact-based reporting remains strong—because journalism matters!
DONATE