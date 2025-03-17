The first game of March Madness is on Tuesday. Get caught up on the brackets

Becky Sullivan has reported and produced for NPR since 2011 with a focus on hard news and breaking stories. She has been on the ground to cover natural disasters, disease outbreaks, elections and protests, delivering stories to both broadcast and digital platforms.
This spring, power trusted journalism in mid-Michigan! Your support for WKAR fuels reliable news and in-depth storytelling that keeps our community informed. Give today to help ensure fact-based reporting remains strong—because journalism matters!