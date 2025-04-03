© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu details objectives of Gaza military campaign

By Hadeel Al-Shalchi,
Leila Fadel
Published April 3, 2025 at 4:19 AM EDT

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has new details for Israel's expanded incursion in Gaza, saying Israeli troops are seizing more land there.

Hadeel Al-Shalchi
Hadeel al-Shalchi is an editor with Weekend Edition. Prior to joining NPR, Al-Shalchi was a Middle East correspondent for the Associated Press and covered the Arab Spring from Tunisia, Bahrain, Egypt, and Libya. In 2012, she joined Reuters as the Libya correspondent where she covered the country post-war and investigated the death of Ambassador Chris Stephens. Al-Shalchi also covered the front lines of Aleppo in 2012. She is fluent in Arabic.
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
