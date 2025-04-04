© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Academics in the U.S. seek jobs elsewhere

By Ruth Sherlock
Published April 4, 2025 at 5:20 PM EDT

American academics are pursuing exile, claiming research freedom under pressure from Trump administration.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Ruth Sherlock
Ruth Sherlock is an International Correspondent with National Public Radio. She's based in Beirut and reports on Syria and other countries around the Middle East. She was previously the United States Editor for the Daily Telegraph, covering the 2016 US election. Before moving to the US in the spring of 2015, she was the Telegraph's Middle East correspondent.
See stories by Ruth Sherlock
Support Local Journalism in Mid-Michigan

WKAR delivers fact-based, independent journalism—free and accessible to all. No paywalls, no corporate influence—just trusted reporting that keeps our community informed. Your support makes this possible. Donate today.
DONATE