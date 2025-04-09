© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
President Trump has announced a hold on most tariffs, but China faces tariffs of 125%

By Mara Liasson
Published April 9, 2025 at 6:11 PM EDT

President Trump abruptly announced a 90-day pause on the steep tariffs that went into effect Wednesday -- except for China.

