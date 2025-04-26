© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Saturday Sports: NFL draft, Stanley Cup playoffs, Pope Francis' love for soccer

By Scott Simon
Published April 26, 2025 at 9:35 AM EDT

NPR's Scott Simon talks to Michele Steele of ESPN about the soccer fandom of Pope Francis, the NFL draft and hockey's Stanley Cup playoffs.

Scott Simon
Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
