Andre 3000, half of hip-hop duo OutKast, releases surprise piano improvisation album

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Andre 3000 is undergoing a transformation.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "MS. JACKSON")

ANDRE 3000: (Rapping) On the oak tree, I hope we feel like this forever. Forever, forever ever? Forever ever? Forever never seems that long until you're grown.

MARTÍNEZ: As half of the duo OutKast, he became one of the most decorated rappers of his day. But a couple of years ago, he shocked fans, including NPR Music reporter Rodney Carmichael.

RODNEY CARMICHAEL, BYLINE: All of a sudden, the best rapper alive is playing the flute.

(SOUNDBITE OF ANDRE 3000'S "I SWEAR, I REALLY WANTED TO MAKE A 'RAP' ALBUM BUT THIS IS LITERALLY THE WAY THE WIND BLEW ME THIS TIME")

MARTÍNEZ: That's right. Andre 3000 released a solo album of jazz flute. No rapping at all.

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

And on Monday, he took another step away from hip-hop by dropping a surprise collection of improvised piano.

(SOUNDBITE OF ANDRE 3000'S "HOTEL LOBBY PIANOS")

MARTIN: The album is called "7 Piano Sketches," and some are just two minutes or less.

CARMICHAEL: Recorded on his iPhone, mostly over a decade ago.

(SOUNDBITE OF ANDRE 3000'S "HOTEL LOBBY PIANOS")

MARTIN: Andre 3000 shared a few details on his Instagram page. He said, originally, the title was "The Best-Worst Rap Album In History" because, you know, well, no lyrics.

MARTÍNEZ: And when it came to creating these sketches, he wrote, I spread my fingers out on the keys and randomly, but with purpose, move them around until I find something that feels good or interesting.

(SOUNDBITE OF ANDRE 3000'S "AND THEN ONE DAY YOU'LL ...")

MARTIN: On the same day Andre 3000 released his piano sketches, he showed up at the Met Gala wearing a piano strapped to his back - fashionable and good promotion.

MARTÍNEZ: Rodney Carmichael says Andre's personality changed with practically every OutKast album, so he thinks we shouldn't be too surprised by another radical change.

CARMICHAEL: Maybe when you reach his level of, you know, whether you want to call it creative genius or, you know, just excellence, either have to figure out how to keep surpassing expectations or totally subverting them.

(SOUNDBITE OF ANDRE 3000'S "BLUEBERRY MANSIONS") Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

