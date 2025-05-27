© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Have federal cuts affected our food safety?

By Yuki Noguchi
Published May 27, 2025 at 5:40 PM EDT

Remember that big recall of deli meat last year? Food safety experts say its more likely to happen more often after job cuts to FDA, USDA and CDC.

Copyright 2025 NPR
