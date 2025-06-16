© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Morning news brief

By A Martínez,
Michel Martin
Published June 16, 2025 at 5:03 AM EDT

Suspect in killing of Minnesota lawmaker and her husband taken into custody and charged, the latest on the escalating conflict between Iran and Israel, President Trump arrives in Canada for G7 summit.

Copyright 2025 NPR
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
See stories by A Martínez
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
See stories by Michel Martin
Support Local Journalism in Mid-Michigan

Help WKAR reach 200 donations by June 20 to fund more of the fact-based reporting mid-Michigan relies on. When we hit the goal, MSU Federal Credit Union will unlock a $10,000 gift in support of your public media station.

Be one of the 200. Give now.

DONATE