© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

What to expect from this year's G7 summit in Canada

By Danielle Kurtzleben ,
A Martínez
Published June 16, 2025 at 4:57 AM EDT

President Trump has arrived in Canada for this year's G7 summit for the leaders of advanced economies. NPR looks at what to expect.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Danielle Kurtzleben
Danielle Kurtzleben is a political correspondent assigned to NPR's Washington Desk. She appears on NPR shows, writes for the web, and is a regular on The NPR Politics Podcast. She is covering the 2020 presidential election, with particular focuses on on economic policy and gender politics.
See stories by Danielle Kurtzleben
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
See stories by A Martínez
Support Local Journalism in Mid-Michigan

Help WKAR reach 200 donations by June 20 to fund more of the fact-based reporting mid-Michigan relies on. When we hit the goal, MSU Federal Credit Union will unlock a $10,000 gift in support of your public media station.

Be one of the 200. Give now.

DONATE