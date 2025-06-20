© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Morning news brief

By Michel Martin,
Leila Fadel
Published June 20, 2025 at 5:04 AM EDT

Appeals court backs Trump's control of the California National Guard for now, divisions grow among Trump supporters over Iran, EU ministers undertake diplomatic effort to end Iran-Israel conflict.

Copyright 2025 NPR
