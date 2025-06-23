© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Iran's options after U.S. strikes

By Greg Myre,
Michel Martin
Published June 23, 2025 at 4:18 AM EDT

Iran's ambassador to the United Nations has denounced U.S. strikes on Iran's nuclear sites as "premeditated acts of aggression." What are Iran's diplomatic and military options moving forward?

Greg Myre
Greg Myre is a national security correspondent with a focus on the intelligence community, a position that follows his many years as a foreign correspondent covering conflicts around the globe.
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
