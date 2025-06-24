In 'Trailblazer' Carol Moseley Braun talks about the high cost of being the first

Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
