As starvation spreads in Gaza, ceasefire talks stall

By Emily Feng,
Michel Martin
Published July 25, 2025 at 4:10 AM EDT

As starvation spreads in Gaza, the U.S. has cut short ceasefire talks. Meanwhile, France has announced it plans to recognize Palestine as a state.

Emily Feng
Emily Feng is NPR's Beijing correspondent.
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
