© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Texas Republicans unveil a proposed redraw of House seats to boost the party

By Andrew Schneider,
Juana Summers
Published July 30, 2025 at 4:18 PM EDT

Texas Republicans have unveiled a proposed redraw of the state's congressional map that is likely to help the party pick up additional seats.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Andrew Schneider
Juana Summers
Juana Summers is a political correspondent for NPR covering race, justice and politics. She has covered politics since 2010 for publications including Politico, CNN and The Associated Press. She got her start in public radio at KBIA in Columbia, Mo., and also previously covered Congress for NPR.
See stories by Juana Summers
Every WKAR News story you read is rooted in fact-based, local journalism, produced without commercial influence and available for free to everyone in mid-Michigan. No paywalls. Ever.

But this work doesn’t fund itself. With significant cuts to federal funding, public media is facing a critical moment. If you believe in journalism that serves the public interest, now is the time to act. Donate today.

DONATE