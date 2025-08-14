Join Us! WKAR at Jackson Symphony Orchestra’s Summer Pops Concert | 2025
Fri. Aug. 22 7pm in Horace Blackman Park | Jackson Symphony Orchestra Patriotic Pops is a free fun event to mark the end of summer
Join WKAR at Jackson Symphony Orchestra’s Summer concert, Patriotic Pops, on Friday, August 22 at 7pm in Horace Blackman Park.
The public is welcome at this free performance that will pay tribute to America and its steadfast strength in the face of hardship with a mixture of marches, film scores, and iconic works. These pieces are all composed by American composers.
Look for WKAR classical music hosts Jamie Paisley and Linda Kernohan, say ‘hi’ and get WKAR swag!
WHERE
Horace Blackman Park
212 W Michigan Ave
Jackson, MI 49201
Visit JSO Summer Pops 2025 for more information about the event.
Follow WKAR on Facebook and Instagram to find the team at more community events throughout the summer.