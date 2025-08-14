© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Join Us! WKAR at Jackson Symphony Orchestra’s Summer Pops Concert | 2025

WKAR Public Media | By Mia Cascioli
Published August 14, 2025 at 12:25 PM EDT
American flag graphic text reading Summer Pops Aug 22 7pm | Blackman Park VIP Tickets available for $30 | jacksonsymphony.org

Fri. Aug. 22 7pm in Horace Blackman Park | Jackson Symphony Orchestra Patriotic Pops is a free fun event to mark the end of summer

Join WKAR at Jackson Symphony Orchestra’s Summer concert, Patriotic Pops, on Friday, August 22 at 7pm in Horace Blackman Park.

The public is welcome at this free performance that will pay tribute to America and its steadfast strength in the face of hardship with a mixture of marches, film scores, and iconic works. These pieces are all composed by American composers.

Look for WKAR classical music hosts Jamie Paisley and Linda Kernohan, say ‘hi’ and get WKAR swag!

WHERE
Horace Blackman Park
212 W Michigan Ave
Jackson, MI 49201

Visit JSO Summer Pops 2025 for more information about the event.

