Join Us! WKAR at Jackson Symphony Orchestra’s Summer Pops Concert | 2025

Join WKAR at Jackson Symphony Orchestra’s Summer concert, Patriotic Pops, on Friday, August 22 at 7pm in Horace Blackman Park.

The public is welcome at this free performance that will pay tribute to America and its steadfast strength in the face of hardship with a mixture of marches, film scores, and iconic works. These pieces are all composed by American composers.

Look for WKAR classical music hosts Jamie Paisley and Linda Kernohan, say ‘hi’ and get WKAR swag!

WHERE

Horace Blackman Park

212 W Michigan Ave

Jackson, MI 49201

Visit JSO Summer Pops 2025 for more information about the event.