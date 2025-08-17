© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
State releases new website to monitor wildfire smoke

Interlochen Public Radio | By Ellie Katz
Published August 17, 2025 at 8:05 AM EDT
A smoky haze settles over Traverse City in June 2023. Smoke caused poor air quality and hampered visibility across northern Michigan.
A smoky haze settles over Traverse City in June 2023. Smoke caused poor air quality and hampered visibility across northern Michigan. (Photo: Ed Ronco/IPR News)

Michigan's environmental agency has released a new webpage dedicated to monitoring wildfire smoke across the state.

That's after more than 30 days this summer where an air quality alert or advisory was issued due to smoke.

The website includes live forecasts for concentrations of ozone and fine particulate matter, as well as answers to frequently asked questions. People can also sign up to get texts and emails about changes to air quality.

It helps people decipher what different advisories and alerts mean, and it also offers a dose of candor.

"There is nothing the state can do to reduce the pollutants from the fires drifting over from Canada," the website says, but adds that state agencies are working together to inform the public so that Michiganders can "protect yourself and your loved ones when air quality may be harmful."

