© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

AI data centers could strain Great Lakes water supplies, report warns

WKAR Public Media | By Ed Coury
Published August 25, 2025 at 3:53 PM EDT
A new report warns data centers could threaten water supplies in Great Lakes states like Michigan.
U.S. Department of Energy
A new report warns data centers could threaten water supplies in Great Lakes states like Michigan.

The boom in Artificial Intelligence is fueling a surge in massive data centers. A new report warns that growth could strain water supplies in Great Lakes states such as Michigan.

Large data centers use water to cool servers, which generate a lot of heat. A report by the nonprofit Alliance for the Great Lakes says the facilities could go through more than 150 billion gallons of water annually from the Great Lakes region within the next five years.

In Michigan, Consumers Energy announced this month it will provide a gigawatt of new power for a large data center planned for an undisclosed site in the Lower Peninsula.

The report warns that states like Michigan must prepare for the growing demand by conducting studies, developing better water use reporting rules, and setting conservation and efficiency standards.

If states and local governments don’t act now, the report says, Great Lakes states could see a drop in water supplies for homes, businesses, and food production.

Consumers Energy is a financial supporter of WKAR.
Ed Coury
See stories by Ed Coury
Every WKAR News story you read is rooted in fact-based, local journalism, produced without commercial influence and available for free to everyone in mid-Michigan. No paywalls. Ever.

But this work doesn’t fund itself. With significant cuts to federal funding, public media is facing a critical moment. If you believe in journalism that serves the public interest, now is the time to act. Donate today.

DONATE