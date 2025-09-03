© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
TECHNOTE: Wed 9/3/25 Broadcast interruptions during tower work 9am-5pm

Court rules Trump can't use Alien Enemies Act to deport Venezuelan gang members

By Ximena Bustillo,
Michel Martin
Published September 3, 2025 at 7:13 AM EDT

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday that the Trump administration cannot deport Venezuelan gang members under the Alien Enemies Act.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Ximena Bustillo
Ximena Bustillo is a multi-platform reporter at NPR covering politics out of the White House and Congress on air and in print.
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
See stories by Michel Martin
Every WKAR News story you read is rooted in fact-based, local journalism, produced without commercial influence and available for free to everyone in mid-Michigan. No paywalls. Ever.

But this work doesn’t fund itself. With significant cuts to federal funding, public media is facing a critical moment. If you believe in journalism that serves the public interest, now is the time to act. Donate today.

DONATE