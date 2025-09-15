TV and HD Listings | Hispanic Heritage Month 2025

AIRING IN PRIMETIME on WKAR TV and HD, Sept. 15 - Oct. 15, 2025.

All times are PM. Listings are subject to change.

WKAR TV and HD Listings

SEPTEMBER

23 | Tue

8:00 Finding Your Roots: Mexican Roots

Henry Louis Gates, Jr. and guests Mario Lopez and Melissa Villasenor look at the Mexican American experience as seen through the lens of two families.

26 | Fri

9:00 38th Hispanic Heritage Awards

Celebrate the recipients of the 38th annual Hispanic Heritage Awards. The evening commemorating Hispanic Heritage Month includes performances and appearances by some of the country's most celebrated Hispanic artists and visionaries.

10:00 Voces: Omara - Cuba's Legendary Diva

Meet the beloved Cuban singer Omara Portuondo, who has thrilled audiences for over half a century, from the stages of Havana's legendary nightclubs to her worldwide fame as part of the Grammy-winning Buena Vista Social Club.

30 | Tue

8:00 Finding Your Roots: Latin Roots

Henry Louis Gates, Jr. traces the family trees of musician Ruben Blades and journalist Natalie Morales - interweaving stories from across Latin America. Along the way, both guests learn secrets that their ancestors tried hard to conceal.

OCTOBER

3 | Fri

10:00 American Masters: Julia Alvarez: A Life Reimagined

Julia Alvarez: A Life Reimagined is a documentary film about the life and work of Julia Alvarez, one of America's most celebrated Latina writers. Alvarez burst onto the literary scene in 1991 with her semi-autobiographical novel, How the Garcia Sisters Lost Their Accents, to great acclaim, followed by In the Time of the Butterflies (1994), which raised global awareness about three sisters assassinated by Dominican dictator Rafael Trujillo, and was made into a major motion picture. Her most recent novel, Afterlife, explores the universal issues of aging, loss and healing, and joins the debate about Latino immigrants in the United States. Called "a writer of gigantic storytelling talent, and exquisitely composed prose," Alvarez has helped blaze the trail for generations of Latina/o authors helping transform American culture and literature. Now 72 years old, she feels that time is running out to tell all of the stories still within her. The film will explore her childhood in the Dominican Republic, her complex family dynamics, the lifelong impact of their escape from the dictatorship, her feelings of displacement, hybridity and loss - and how she transforms all of this, in a nuanced, complex writing voice - into poetry, essays and novels.

7 | Tue

8:00 Finding Your Roots: Family Recipes

Henry Louis Gates, Jr. explores the ancestry of celebrity chefs Jose Andres and Sean Sherman, traveling from small-town Spain to Native American lands in the Dakotas to reveal his guests' hidden connections to history - and to food.

