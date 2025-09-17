© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Eaton County adopts budget with $8.4M in cuts; sheriff road patrols, 4-H program at risk

WKAR Public Media | By Andrew Gillfillan
Published September 17, 2025 at 7:13 PM EDT
A red and white courthouse.
Courtesy
/
Eaton County

Eaton County commissioners have approved a new budget that cuts $8.4 million from staff and services for the 2025–26 fiscal year.

The $40.6 million general fund plan eliminates county funding for sheriff’s road patrols, reduces animal control, and removes more than $1 million in support for outside agencies, including the Barry-Eaton Health Department, Clinton-Eaton-Ingham Community Mental Health, and MSU Extension. The latter could end the county’s 4-H program, which serves more than 700 youth and has been in place for more than a century.

At Wednesday’s meeting, Vice Chairperson Brian Droscha said the plan keeps the county financially stable in the short term but acknowledged the challenges ahead.

"We have a budget that is operable for the next fiscal year, and hopefully we'll see a revenue increase. I don't think we'll expect it from the state. I don't know where it's going to come from, but I'm optimistic that we'll see a revenue increase some way, somehow, that we can start bringing programs back into the county," Droscha said.

The new budget and winter tax rates take effect October 1.
WKAR News
Andrew Gillfillan
Andrew Gillfillan is the News Director and Managing Editor at WKAR News, overseeing all news coverage for the public media station serving Michigan’s Capital Region. A West Michigan native, he brings more than 20 years of experience in television and digital journalism, having helped lead newsrooms in Lansing, Grand Rapids, Indianapolis, Detroit, Houston, San Francisco, and most recently, Miami.
See stories by Andrew Gillfillan
