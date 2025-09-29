Help for families after tragedy: support from WKAR and public media

In light of the recent church shooting in Grand Blanc, WKAR is working with our colleagues at WUCF and across public media to offer support for caregivers, families, and educators. These resources are designed to help children process difficult events, build emotional resilience, and identify trusted adults in their communities.

Resources from the WKAR Education team

The 'I Feel' series highlights emotions most prevalent during tragic events maybe helpful to bubble up conversation. Here are scared, worried and sad:

I Feel Scared

I feel Worried

I Feel Sad

You can also explore the full PBS LearningMedia Collection.

Sesame Street In Communities resources that address tough topics and emergency situations:

https://sesameworkshop.org/topics/violence/

https://sesameworkshop.org/topics/emergencies/

https://sesameworkshop.org/resources/offering-comfort-in-scary-times/

https://sesameworkshop.org/topics/traumatic-experiences/

Research papers on community violence and its impact:

Exposure to community violence and depressive symptoms: Examining community, family, and peer effects among public housing youth by the National Liberty of Medicine

CDC information about community violence

Meet the Helpers: Videos for Caregivers and Kids

We are grateful to WUCF for sharing their award-winning Meet the Helpers content created to support families during times of crisis.

These short videos from Meet the Helpers are designed to help children understand what’s happening, feel supported, and know who they can turn to when they’re scared or confused. They also help caregivers feel more confident talking to kids about tragic or scary events.

Crisis Response Tips for Caregivers – Support for adults navigating conversations with children after a crisis.

Adults Crisis Response Video

Crisis Response for Kids – Simple, comforting messaging for children to understand and manage their feelings.

Crisis Communication for Kids

Community Helper Videos – Introductions to real-life police officers, teachers, paramedics, and counselors who are there to help during emergencies.

Support through stories and activities

WUCF has created easy-to-share social media graphics that offer comfort and practical conversation starters for families.

