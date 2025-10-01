Hunting for a cause: Michigan sportsmen donating thousands of pounds of venison

As hunters in Michigan head outside for the start of bow hunting season, some sportsmen hope to use their skills to provide meals for those in need.

Michigan Sportsmen Against Hunger has donated more than 1 million pounds of venison to food banks and shelters throughout Michigan since launching in 1991.

This year, they hope to add another 100,000 pounds to the total, providing those in need with warm meals through the cooler months.

Dean Hall represents the Michigan Bow Hunters Association on the charity’s board. He said funding has been a challenge, since they stopped receiving donations collected by the DNR when people buy hunting licenses last year.

“We’re just a giving organization. That’s all we’re about,” Hall said. “We’re not about making money for anything outside of paying for processing.”

He says while they collected less venison during their first year without the donations, they expect to hit their goal this year.