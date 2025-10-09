© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Pope Leo XIV is drawing the world's attention to poverty

By Jason DeRose
Published October 9, 2025 at 4:49 PM EDT

Pope Leo XIV released a major teaching document on Thursday about poverty. It's Leo's first major document since his election in May.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Jason DeRose
Jason DeRose is the Western Bureau Chief for NPR News, based at NPR West in Culver City. He edits news coverage from Member station reporters and freelancers in California, Washington, Oregon, Nevada, Alaska and Hawaii. DeRose also edits coverage of religion and LGBTQ issues for the National Desk.
See stories by Jason DeRose
Together we’ve already reduced WKAR’s $1.6 million budget gap created by the loss of federal funding. With your sustaining support we can close the remaining $500,000 gap and keep trusted public media strong for mid-Michigan. The best way to support WKAR is to become a sustainer. Already a sustainer? Please consider upgrading your current monthly gift.
DONATE to close the gap