Venezuelan politician María Corina Machado awarded Nobel Peace Prize

By Eleanor Beardsley,
Leila Fadel
Published October 10, 2025 at 5:00 AM EDT

Anticipation builds for this year's Nobel Peace Prize, with President Trump among the most high-profile -- and controversial -- contenders.

Eleanor Beardsley
Leila Fadel
