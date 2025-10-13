© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Remembering beloved actress and style icon Diane Keaton

By Bob Mondello
Published October 13, 2025 at 5:00 AM EDT

Actress and style icon Diane Keaton has died at age 79. Known mostly for comedy, the Oscar-winning star of "Annie Hall" had an impressive, wide-ranging resume.

