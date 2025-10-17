Oct. 21 could be a good night to see a comet

Manuela López Restrepo is a producer and writer at All Things Considered. She's been at NPR since graduating from The University of Maryland, and has worked at shows like Morning Edition and It's Been A Minute. She lives in Brooklyn with her cat Martin.
Sarah Handel
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
WKAR’s first live pledge drive since federal funding was eliminated is happening now. Our goal for the drive is $60,000 and reaching it will bring us one step closer to closing the federal funding gap. Your support helps keep trusted journalism, classical music, and educational programming freely available for everyone in our community. How can you help?Become a sustaining donor today. Already a sustainer? Please consider increasing your monthly contribution.