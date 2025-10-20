More Americans say violence might be necessary to get the country back on track

Domenico Montanaro is NPR's senior political editor/correspondent. Based in Washington, D.C., his work appears on air and online delivering analysis of the political climate in Washington and campaigns. He also helps edit political coverage.
WKAR’s first live pledge drive since federal funding was eliminated is happening now. Our goal for the drive is $60,000 and reaching it will bring us one step closer to closing the federal funding gap. Your support helps keep trusted journalism, classical music, and educational programming freely available for everyone in our community. How can you help?Become a sustaining donor today. Already a sustainer? Please consider increasing your monthly contribution.