© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sudan's El Fasher nears collapse amid famine and relentless strikes

By Emmanuel Akinwotu
Published October 21, 2025 at 4:53 AM EDT

After 18 months under siege, El Fasher in Sudan's remote Darfur region has become a famine-stricken, bomb-blasted city on the brink of extinction.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Emmanuel Akinwotu
Emmanuel Akinwotu is an international correspondent for NPR. He joined NPR in 2022 from The Guardian, where he was West Africa correspondent.
WKAR’s first live pledge drive since federal funding was eliminated is happening now. Our goal for the drive is $60,000 and reaching it will bring us one step closer to closing the federal funding gap.
Your support helps keep trusted journalism, classical music, and educational programming freely available for everyone in our community.
How can you help? Become a sustaining donor today. Already a sustainer? Please consider increasing your monthly contribution.
DONATE to close the gap