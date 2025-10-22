© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Morning news brief

By A Martínez,
Michel Martin
Published October 22, 2025 at 5:00 AM EDT

Trump threatens "Democrat priorities" to force end to shutdown, Vance says the Gaza ceasefire is making progress, parts of the White House's East Wing have been demolished for Trump's ballroom.

Copyright 2025 NPR
