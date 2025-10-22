Trump's 'cardiac age' is 14 years younger. What does that mean?

Allison Aubrey is a correspondent for NPR News, where her stories can be heard on Morning Edition and All Things Considered. She's also a contributor to the PBS NewsHour and is one of the hosts of NPR's Life Kit.
WKAR’s first live pledge drive since federal funding was eliminated is happening now. Our goal for the drive is $60,000 and reaching it will bring us one step closer to closing the federal funding gap. Your support helps keep trusted journalism, classical music, and educational programming freely available for everyone in our community. How can you help?Become a sustaining donor today. Already a sustainer? Please consider increasing your monthly contribution.