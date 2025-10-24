© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

U.S. cattle farmers have beef with Trump over Argentina import plans

By Juliana Kim
Published October 24, 2025 at 3:40 AM EDT

Cattle ranchers are upset at President Trump over his comments that he plans to buy beef from Argentina. Ranchers say it will hurt struggling farmers.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Juliana Kim
Juliana Kim is a weekend reporter for Digital News, where she adds context to the news of the day and brings her enterprise skills to NPR's signature journalism.
WKAR’s first live pledge drive since federal funding was eliminated is happening now. Our goal for the drive is $60,000 and reaching it will bring us one step closer to closing the federal funding gap.
Your support helps keep trusted journalism, classical music, and educational programming freely available for everyone in our community.
How can you help? Become a sustaining donor today. Already a sustainer? Please consider increasing your monthly contribution.
DONATE to close the gap