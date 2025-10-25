© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Prime Minister Netanyahu stands increasingly alone at home and abroad

By Ahmad Damen,
Sacha Pfeiffer
Published October 25, 2025 at 5:00 PM EDT

As the ceasefire takes hold, Prime Minister Netanyahu faces a turning point in his political future, according to Anshel Pfeffer of The Economist.

Ahmad Damen
Ahmad Damen is an editor for All Things Considered based in Washington, D.C. He first joined NPR's and WBUR's Here & Now as an editor in 2024. Damen brings more than 15 years of experience in journalism, with roles spanning six countries.
Sacha Pfeiffer
Sacha Pfeiffer is a correspondent for NPR's Investigations team and an occasional guest host for some of NPR's national shows.
