© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Billboard listed the biggest 25 Halloween songs of all time. We beg to differ

By Alejandra Marquez Janse,
Sarah Handel
Published October 27, 2025 at 4:03 PM EDT

Billboard ranked what they consider the best Halloween songs. All Things Considered staffers have strong opinions about Billboard's take.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Alejandra Marquez Janse
Alejandra Marquez Janse is a producer for NPR's evening news program All Things Considered. She was part of a team that traveled to Uvalde, Texas, months after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary to cover its impact on the community. She also helped script and produce NPR's first bilingual special coverage of the State of the Union – broadcast in Spanish and English.
See stories by Alejandra Marquez Janse
Sarah Handel
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Together we’ve already reduced WKAR’s $1.6 million budget gap created by the loss of federal funding. With your sustaining support we can close the remaining $500,000 gap and keep trusted public media strong for mid-Michigan. The best way to support WKAR is to become a sustainer. Already a sustainer? Please consider upgrading your current monthly gift.
DONATE to close the gap