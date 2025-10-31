© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Interns for House members are furloughed, too

By Ava Berger,
Megan LimJustine KeninAilsa Chang
Published October 31, 2025 at 4:04 PM EDT

Among the hundreds of thousands of furloughed federal workers -- interns. We speak to a few who'd hoped to gain experience working in House offices.

Ava Berger
Megan Lim
Justine Kenin
Ailsa Chang
